Samvardhana Motherson’s acquisition of Yachiyo opens up new opportunity

SAMIL

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Yachiyo is a global provider of sunroof and fuel tanks Yachiyo has strong revenue and margin profile Acquisition can help SAMIL open up a new vertical, access to premium customers Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL; CMP: Rs 90.35; M Cap: Rs 61,170 crore) has acquired an 81 percent stake in Japan-based Yachiyo from Honda Motor. Understanding Yachiyo Yachiyo is a leading provider of sunroof and fuel tanks and generates 90 percent of its revenues from Honda Motor. Yachiyo supplies the full range of sunroofs...