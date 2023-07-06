Managing a soft landing amid soaring markets and stubborn inflation: The challenge of the second half of 2023

In terms of performance, both stocks and bonds had a strong start to the year due to resilient economic data, a bounce-back in profit margins and moderation in the market’s expectations for interest rates.

Highlights: The consensus forecast for the first half of 2023 has proved to be wrong, as the much-awaited recession or the peaking of interest rates did not happen Consequently, asset markets such as equities performed much better than expectations A recent forecast estimates bearish bets in the US market are probably sitting on over USD 100 billion of unrealised losses Five major themes played out in the first half of 2023 What are the big themes likely to play out in the second half...