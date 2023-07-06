English
    Safety commission report on Balasore accident damns railways

    The report pins the blame for the lapses on human error at multiple levels in the signal and telecommunications department of the railways during signalling circuit alteration at the north signal goomty of Bahanaga Bazar station.

    Subir Roy
    July 06, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
    The safety commission pointed out lapses in signalling-circuit-alteration resulting in collision of Coromandel express with a goods train.

    Highlights: Investigation of the Balasore accident by the commission of railway safety points to various lapses by staff  Lapses in signalling-circuit-alteration resulted in collision of Coromandel express with a goods train  Lessons were not learnt from a similar accident in Kharagpur a year ago  Acceptance of the report by the railways board will result in changes in various departments  Middle, senior level management did not emphasis on training, filling up vacancies     The railways own investigation into the massive train accident a month ago in Odisha’s Balasore district that...

