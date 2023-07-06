English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Will rising deposit mobilisation give wing to bank profitability?

    With asset quality holding up, the key determinant of banks’ profit will be margins and operating efficiency in FY24. In this regard, deposit growth trend becomes very crucial.

    Moneycontrol Research
    July 06, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST
    Will rising deposit mobilisation give wing to bank profitability?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The current fiscal (FY24) has started on a healthy note for banks. The pre-quarterly update released by a few private banks indicates that the momentum in credit growth has sustained and deposit mobilisation has improved especially for smaller private banks. With deposit growth gaining momentum, boosted mainly by the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000-note, the gap between credit and deposit growth has narrowed. This is a positive trend as easing liquidity would slow the race for deposits leading to reduced...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Who is to be blamed: Finfluencers or greedy investors?

      Jul 5, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Selling price inflation strongest in over a decade, how to fix gaps in India's ...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The beginning of Indimerica 

      Jun 24, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

      Prime Minister Modi's US visit signals a new era in Indo-US ties

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers