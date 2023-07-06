LTIMindtree stock enters big league, its operating metrics less so

Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, LTIMindtree.

Highlights LTIMindtree’s profit margins only superior to Tech Mahindra among the large IT services firms Tech Mahindra trades at 20 times FY24 earnings estimates via-a-vis 30 times P/E for LTIMindtree If LTIMindtree achieves its 10 percent revenue growth minimum guidance, then it will be among the fastest growing IT companies in FY24 However, amid industry headwinds the revenue growth gap between LTIMindtree and other industry leaders is narrowing LTIMindtree reached a major milestone in less than a year of the merger with Mindtree. The...