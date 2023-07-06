India energised with the triad of Surya-Vayu-Jaiv Gas  

Renewable energy resources can power electric vehicles adoption and also reduce carbon footprint.

Highlights: India’s abundance of renewable energy such as solar, wind and newly discovered lithium deposits help transition to green economy Renewable energy resources can power electric vehicles adoption and also reduce carbon footprint Per unit costs decreasing in solar and wind energy, making them affordable and competitive power sources India’s vast coastline is ideal to harness wind energy to meet renewable needs Renewables need incentives for adoption and effective implementation Intermittent nature of renewable energy sources necessitates investment in robust grid infrastructure and energy...