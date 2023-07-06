Bogus invoices bare the gap in the GST structure

Representative image

Highlights GST officials launched a special drive to curb tax evasion in mid-May Authorities track bogus invoices worth Rs 63,000 crore Though GST revenue is rising, tax fraud and evasion remain rampant CBIC is working on fresh measures to stop evasion GST Council must vet CBIC steps and roll out an action plan to book unscrupulous players Six years after its launch in 2017, the country’s indirect tax system remains a mix of comfort and concern. While revenue collection under the goods and services tax...