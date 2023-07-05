Pipeline Check: Here are the blockbuster drugs lined up by Indian drugmakers for US launch

Respiratory and oncology segments are witnessing the maximum launch of complex drugs.

Indian pharmaceutical players are focusing on research and development to retain their edge in the competitive US generics space. They are venturing deeper into the areas of complex drugs as increasing competition and intense regulatory scrutiny from the US Food and Drug Administration consistently put pressure on their financials. Reaping the fruits of their R&D efforts, a few Indian pharma companies like Dr Reddy's and Cipla launched generics of Revlimid, a high-margin drug used to treat multiple myeloma, last year, which...