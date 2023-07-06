English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    India’s drone industry shaping up to be a disruptive force

    The Ideaforge IPO document gives us a closer look at the drones industry, a technology that’s becoming a staple not just in military applications but in the economy as well

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    July 06, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
    India’s drone industry shaping up to be a disruptive force

      Highlights Drones are increasingly being used by armed forces to fight wars Defence presently accounts for 50 percent of usage but it is the civil sector where the big growth lies Drones are used in construction, mining, agriculture, and land mapping among others  Drone companies can be disruptors but will make their users more efficient   Every time a company from a new sector taps the market, its offer document reveals interesting data not only about the company but also about its sector. Over the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Who is to be blamed: Finfluencers or greedy investors?

      Jul 5, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Selling price inflation strongest in over a decade, how to fix gaps in India's ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers