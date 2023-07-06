India’s drone industry shaping up to be a disruptive force

Highlights Drones are increasingly being used by armed forces to fight wars Defence presently accounts for 50 percent of usage but it is the civil sector where the big growth lies Drones are used in construction, mining, agriculture, and land mapping among others Drone companies can be disruptors but will make their users more efficient Every time a company from a new sector taps the market, its offer document reveals interesting data not only about the company but also about its sector. Over the...