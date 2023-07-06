Chart of the Day: In spite of strong demand, new office supply could impact rentals

Fresh supply of Grade A office space on a pan-India basis is up by a significant 32 per cent year-on-year.

June quarter (Q2 2023) data on office leasing had some surprise elements. Pan-India demand did show signs of expansion in spite of headwinds from the global slowdown and tight liquidity conditions. The latest report by real estate consultant Colliers shows that the gross space leased across six cities in Q2 2023 was 14.6 million square feet (mn sq ft) compared to 14.3 mn sq ft in the year-ago period. (image) But the big surprise was the three-fold jump in space taken...