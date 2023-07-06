English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day: In spite of strong demand, new office supply could impact rentals

    Strong pace of new office space supply and higher vacancy levels may keep rentals subdued in the near term

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    July 06, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
    Chart of the Day: In spite of strong demand, new office supply could impact rentals

    Fresh supply of Grade A office space on a pan-India basis is up by a significant 32 per cent year-on-year.

    June quarter (Q2 2023) data on office leasing had some surprise elements. Pan-India demand did show signs of expansion in spite of headwinds from the global slowdown and tight liquidity conditions. The latest report by real estate consultant Colliers shows that the gross space leased across six cities in Q2 2023 was 14.6 million square feet (mn sq ft) compared to 14.3 mn sq ft in the year-ago period. (image) But the big surprise was the three-fold jump in space taken...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Who is to be blamed: Finfluencers or greedy investors?

      Jul 5, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Selling price inflation strongest in over a decade, how to fix gaps in India's ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers