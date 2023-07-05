MC Exclusive: When will interest rates start to fall? April-June 2024, says ICICI Prudential Life’s fixed income head

The time is ripe for retail investors to invest in debt funds and lock into the prevailing high interest rates in the system.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep the interest rates unchanged longer. The earliest rate cut will come through only in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, and the markets will start pricing in the downward revisions in September or October this year.

“The first quarter of FY2025 is probably when the RBI will embark on the journey of rate cuts. That too will be a shallow rate cut of 50-75 basis points, not a deep cut,” Arun Srinivasan, Head, Fixed Income, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview. His team currently manages assets worth close to Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

High interest rates are good for annuities

The likelihood of the RBI leaving rates unchanged for longer will work in favour of a life insurance company as well as its customers. “If customers can lock in their investments at the prevailing high interest rates, it provides an excellent route to tide over the downward move in the interest rates over the next 3-5 years and gain immensely,” he said.

“Not only does this help us in the accumulation stage, but also helps us in our annuity and other savings products because we are able to give better returns to our policyholders,” he said. Investing in debt funds also makes sense from the perspective of capital preservation.

The current scenario is conducive to fixed income funds, which is the reason why ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launched the Constant Maturity Fund that is available with its unit-linked insurance policies (Ulips), in May 2023.

The aim was not merely to capitalise on the tax advantage that Ulip debt fund options now have over debt mutual funds.

“The biggest motivation for the launch of Constant Maturity Fund was the fact that we are at the peak of interest rates. Changes pertaining to debt fund taxation in the Finance Bill is the other factor,” he said.

Is Constant maturity fund a good investment idea?

Constant maturity funds invest in debt securities with maturities of, say, 10 years, in a passive manner. Ulips are investment-cum-insurance plans, where a significant part of the premium is directed towards equity, debt and balance fund options, depending on the choice the policyholder makes.

Switching between these asset classes in Ulips has no tax implications. Maturity proceeds of Ulip policies with aggregate annual premiums of up to Rs 2.5 lakh are tax-free. On the flipside, unlike mutual funds, shifting from one insurer to another in case of dissatisfaction with the fund option’s performance is not easy.

“Within the company, the discussion around launching its constant maturity fund started approximately seven months back. But we were unsure about the trajectory of interest rates. In February 2023, our view was that the RBI’s repo rate hike would be the last one,” he said.

The consensus in the company was that interest rates would pause for now; they would neither go up or down, for now. “We were already in positive real interest rate territory and inflation was getting anchored, so logically there was no reason to hike rates. We think the RBI did a phenomenal job. The banking regulator didn't come under any pressure from global factors and paused the rate hikes,” said Srinivasan. The central bank has hit the pause button for two consecutive credit policy announcements now – in April and June.

He believes the Indian economy will be at the peak of interest rates for some time to come, which paved the way for the launch of the Ulip constant maturity fund option. “It was a conducive environment to launch this fund. And the tremendous response we received from our investors for our endowment product GIFT (Guaranteed Income For Tomorrow) also helped us in deciding to launch the fund,” he said.

Not without political, inflation-linked risks

While Srinivasan believes that interest rates will start inching downwards from the first quarter of financial year 2024-25, he also flagged off some risks that could challenge this stance.

“We are keeping a close watch on any weather-related disruption which could possibly result in a spike in Consumer Price Index (CPI). The entire view on interest rates going down is based on the CPI inflation further easing out, going forward,” he said. Then, there are other factors such as uncertainty over oil prices, possible recession and fallout from geo-political conflicts that could push up inflation.

The state polls, due later in 2023, and the general elections scheduled for May 2024 make up the political risks. “If any announcements are made, it is not going to happen before the general elections, but before the state elections. So, you have to keep a watch on that. Anything that impacts the 5.9 percent fiscal deficit target is something the market will factor in. Anything that has a bearing on demand-supply, per se, will also have an impact on rates,” he says.

Any populist move in the form of freebies-related announcements by the government ahead of elections could adversely affect the fiscal deficit target and push up inflation, impeding the expected fall in interest rates.

Fund management in the insurance space vs mutual funds

Retail investors’ participation in the fixed-income market has been traditionally low, and it is dominated by institutional investors. Even on the Ulip side, fixed income fund managers do not have it easy.

“Insurance is different, in the sense that we need to first explain to our distributors, agents and policyholders that there is an asset class known as fixed income or debt funds. Subsequently, we showcase the returns generated by our funds over a period to them. Notably, our debt funds have outperformed their respective benchmarks and we have a record of zero non-performing assets (NPAs) in our portfolio for the last 23 years and across market cycles,” says Srinivasan.

Debt funds have the potential to be more than just steady return-yielding capital protectors. “Many don’t realise that fixed income, over time, has the potential to generate high single-digit and low double-digit returns. This has been the kind of returns generated by our fixed income funds, which, we believe, is good from a risk-reward matrix perspective,” points out Srinivasan.