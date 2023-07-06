English
    Gallium, Germanium: How much is at stake for India’s chip strategy?

    China’s decision to impose export controls on these two elements will have a short term impact but here’s why India’s chip-making plans won’t get affected

    Prosenjit Datta
    July 06, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST
    As prices of Gallium and Germanium rise sharply as a reaction to China's move, the questions about how it will affect India's semiconductor plans are natural – but perhaps excessive

    Highlights China has announced export controls on two critical elements used in the manufacture of chips—Geranium and Gallium Since China contributes to a major share of the output of both elements, export controls will result in chip production getting affected This is likely to have a global impact and will hurt India’s output too as chips are now found in a wide range of goods, from household electronics to cars While the short term may see some pain, the longer run impact will...

