    Do Infosys, TCS deal wins show large contracts are making a comeback in the IT sector?

    Despite delay in deal conversions and subdued discretionary spending, large deals are beginning to materialise in the cost optimisation and efficiency areas

    Haripriya Suresh
    July 06, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST
    Indian IT is expected to be in for a subdued quarter in Q1 of FY24.

    A flurry of large deal activities has appeared in the last few weeks in the IT sector, in an otherwise subdued time. TCS winning a deal from UK’s NEST, and Infosys from Danske Bank and BP are two examples. Accenture reported bookings worth $17 bn for the quarter ending May 31, with demand in larger deals coming in through interest in generative AI, and digital transformation deals. This doesn’t mean that Indian IT may not be in for a subdued quarter...

