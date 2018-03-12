App
Mar 12, 2018 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Wipro, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, PC Jeweller, Goa Carbon, ARSS Infra

Reliance Industries | Moil | Tata Motors | Bharti Airtel | Equitas Holding | AGL Tiles | Aarti Drugs | Reliance Capital | Dewan Housing Finance | Linde India | Kewal Kiran Clothing | Wipro | PC Jeweller | Coal India | Trident | Shree Renuka Sugar | Spice Jet | State Trading Corp of India | Goa Carbon | Ortel Comm | Bharat Wire Ropes and Power Grid are stocks, which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
October 24, 2008: The Sensex plunged 9.09 percent intraday or 869.64 points. However, the Index was down by 1070.63 points or 10.96 percent to close at 8,701.07 while the Nifty ended at 2,557.25, down 13.11 percent or 386 points. The BSE Midcap closed 8.38 percent lower and BSE Smallcap Index ended 7.66 percent down. The main reason for the fall was that the Central Bank in its policy review did not reduce its rate. The fall was further aided by the confirmation of recession in the UK.
Here are stocks that are in news today:

Reliance Industries
Launch of new India's first interactive sports experience on Jio TV by Reliance Jio Infocomm

Investment of 16% equity stake of KTI on a fully diluted basis at USD 3.675 per share, for cash aggregating to USD 7 million

MOIL
Board meeting approved investment proposal for setting up Ferro Alloys Plant at :
• Balaghat Mine capacity 50,000MTPA capex required is Rs.263.82cr

• Gumgaon Mine capacity 25,000MTPA capex required is Rs.155.00cr

Shree Renuka Sugar

Wilmar Sugar has announced an open offer to acquire 26 percent in Renuka Sugars at Rs 16.29 a share it will lead to an outgo of Rs 812cr

related news

Bharat Wire Ropes

Board meeting approved for raising of funds through ADR/GDR/QIP/RI/PI amounts to Rs 50cr

Power Grid

TBCB declared company as successful bidder for 'New WR-NR 765 kV Inter-Regional Corridor in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh which includes 765kV transmission line

Tata Motors
Feb 2018 total global sales (Incld Jaguar Land Rover) up by 18% at 121,252 vs Feb17
• Commercial vehicle global sales up 28% at 46,262
• Passenger vehicle global sales up 12% at 74,990
• Jaguar sales for Feb 18 were at 56,905

• Land Rover sales for Feb 18 were at 40,660

Bharti Airtel

NCLT approved the scheme of amalgamation between Telenor and Airtel

Equitas Holding

Penalty of Rs.1 mn by RBI omission to obtain prior RBI approval for distribution of third party products like MF etc

AGL Tiles

Company has opened a new Display Center 'Luxury Ti[e Arcade' in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Aarti Drugs

One of the unit of the company has been adversely affected due to massive explosion, the unit contributed around 16% to total revenue for period ended Dec, 2017

Reliance Capital says issue of Non-Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs.900cr

Linde India

Inauguration of first food lab for South Asia and ASEAN in Andhra Pradesh

Kewal Kiran Clothing

Declared interim dividend in its board meeting

Wipro

Acquisition completed in Denim Group, US based leading application security solution provided on March 9, 2018

PC Jeweller

Opening of 5 new stores in Haryana, Delhi and UP

Coal India

Board meeting approved payment of Interim Dividend at Rs. 16.50 shares

Trident
After board meeting press release issued stating the vision for 2025 as revenue target of USD 3 bn

Expansion plans in the State of Madhya Pradesh with the total capital outlay of Rs. 7,200 crores for paper, textile and utilities division

SpiceJet
Company signed deal with CFM International for $12.5bn for purchase of LEAP -1B engine order for 155 737 MAX airplanes

Add on long term service agreement

State Trading Corporation of India
NPA of Rs 19.29cr on bank borrowing from Indian Bank and Union Bank

It is in the process of restructuring

Goa Carbon

Revoked suspension for 3 months at Goa plant for manufacturing of upto 20,000 mt of CPC

Ortel Communications
Issue of shares to promoters amounts to Rs. 8.75cr
Issue of 9% redeemable shares

Fresh inter corporate loan at 9% interest for 5 years amounts to Rs 8cr

GMR Infrastructure
In pact with JSW Sports for IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils

JSW Sports will hold 50% stake in GMR Sports

Andhra Bank
-ED Files prosecution complaint against Anup Prakash Garg, ex- director, Andhra Bank

-Case filed under PMLA in Rs 5,000 cr bank fraud case involving Sterling Biotech, its directors & others

Other stocks and sectors in the news today:

Oriental Bank of Commerce revises MCLR for different tenors wef 12 March 2018

Dolphin Offshore signs order with RAL Ltd, Malaysia for an approx amount of Rs 6.75cr

ARSS Infrastructure bagged work order worth Rs 15.44 crore

DHFL proposes to issue NCDs worth Rs 500 cr with an additional Rs 250 cr of greenshoe option

JSW Steel to raise USD 1bn via overseas bonds to acquire stressed assets

NTPC may buy Bihar State Power Holding Co for Rs 3000cr

Jet Airways, Air France-KLM. Delta Consortium to bid for Air india

Usha Martin - ED, SFIO lens on Rs54bn loans to Usha Martin Group

Blue Star eyes 10% market share by 2021

Investor Ellioot Management buys tiny stake in Wipro

ONGC to sell OPaL stake to fund HPCL buy

DB Realty, Rustomjee in talks for housing project - ET

Indian Bank, Union Bank classifies State Trading Corporation account as NPA

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

