Stocks in the news: Wipro, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, PC Jeweller, Goa Carbon, ARSS Infra

Launch of new India's first interactive sports experience on Jio TV by Reliance Jio Infocomm
Investment of 16% equity stake of KTI on a fully diluted basis at USD 3.675 per share, for cash aggregating to USD 7 millionMOIL
Board meeting approved investment proposal for setting up Ferro Alloys Plant at :
• Balaghat Mine capacity 50,000MTPA capex required is Rs.263.82cr
• Gumgaon Mine capacity 25,000MTPA capex required is Rs.155.00cr
Wilmar Sugar has announced an open offer to acquire 26 percent in Renuka Sugars at Rs 16.29 a share it will lead to an outgo of Rs 812cr
Board meeting approved for raising of funds through ADR/GDR/QIP/RI/PI amounts to Rs 50crPower Grid
TBCB declared company as successful bidder for 'New WR-NR 765 kV Inter-Regional Corridor in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh which includes 765kV transmission lineTata Motors
Feb 2018 total global sales (Incld Jaguar Land Rover) up by 18% at 121,252 vs Feb17
• Commercial vehicle global sales up 28% at 46,262
• Passenger vehicle global sales up 12% at 74,990
• Jaguar sales for Feb 18 were at 56,905
• Land Rover sales for Feb 18 were at 40,660Bharti Airtel
NCLT approved the scheme of amalgamation between Telenor and AirtelEquitas Holding
Penalty of Rs.1 mn by RBI omission to obtain prior RBI approval for distribution of third party products like MF etcAGL Tiles
Company has opened a new Display Center 'Luxury Ti[e Arcade' in Ahmedabad, GujaratAarti Drugs
One of the unit of the company has been adversely affected due to massive explosion, the unit contributed around 16% to total revenue for period ended Dec, 2017
Reliance Capital says issue of Non-Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs.900crLinde India
Inauguration of first food lab for South Asia and ASEAN in Andhra PradeshKewal Kiran Clothing
Declared interim dividend in its board meetingWipro
Acquisition completed in Denim Group, US based leading application security solution provided on March 9, 2018PC Jeweller
Opening of 5 new stores in Haryana, Delhi and UPCoal India
Board meeting approved payment of Interim Dividend at Rs. 16.50 sharesTrident
After board meeting press release issued stating the vision for 2025 as revenue target of USD 3 bn
Expansion plans in the State of Madhya Pradesh with the total capital outlay of Rs. 7,200 crores for paper, textile and utilities divisionSpiceJet
Company signed deal with CFM International for $12.5bn for purchase of LEAP -1B engine order for 155 737 MAX airplanes
Add on long term service agreementState Trading Corporation of India
NPA of Rs 19.29cr on bank borrowing from Indian Bank and Union Bank
It is in the process of restructuringGoa Carbon
Revoked suspension for 3 months at Goa plant for manufacturing of upto 20,000 mt of CPCOrtel Communications
Issue of shares to promoters amounts to Rs. 8.75cr
Issue of 9% redeemable shares
Fresh inter corporate loan at 9% interest for 5 years amounts to Rs 8crGMR Infrastructure
In pact with JSW Sports for IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils
JSW Sports will hold 50% stake in GMR SportsAndhra Bank
-ED Files prosecution complaint against Anup Prakash Garg, ex- director, Andhra Bank
-Case filed under PMLA in Rs 5,000 cr bank fraud case involving Sterling Biotech, its directors & others
Other stocks and sectors in the news today:
Oriental Bank of Commerce revises MCLR for different tenors wef 12 March 2018
Dolphin Offshore signs order with RAL Ltd, Malaysia for an approx amount of Rs 6.75cr
ARSS Infrastructure bagged work order worth Rs 15.44 crore
DHFL proposes to issue NCDs worth Rs 500 cr with an additional Rs 250 cr of greenshoe option
JSW Steel to raise USD 1bn via overseas bonds to acquire stressed assets
NTPC may buy Bihar State Power Holding Co for Rs 3000cr
Jet Airways, Air France-KLM. Delta Consortium to bid for Air india
Usha Martin - ED, SFIO lens on Rs54bn loans to Usha Martin Group
Blue Star eyes 10% market share by 2021
Investor Ellioot Management buys tiny stake in Wipro
ONGC to sell OPaL stake to fund HPCL buy
DB Realty, Rustomjee in talks for housing project - ET
Indian Bank, Union Bank classifies State Trading Corporation account as NPADisclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.