Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The downsizing of Davos Man

Manas Chakravarty
Jan 21, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

The World Economic Forum has been desperately trying to reinvent itself, but Davos Man’s heydays are a thing of the past

The jamboree at Davos will continue. But shorn of its global pretensions, its glory days are over

Dear Reader,

In 2004, the American political scientist Samuel P Huntington wrote a paper titled ‘Dead Souls: The Denationalization of the American Elite’, containing the first reference to ‘Davos Man’. This wondrous creature flourished during the high noon of globalization in the nineties and noughties. With the end of the Cold War and the dawn of economic liberalisation in countries like India, markets became global, spawning a transnational business elite. It was this elite that rubbed shoulders with powerful politicians in the schmoozefest at Davos every year, under the auspices of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Footloose capital, financialisation, the death of distance due to low communications and transport costs, and supply chains that snaked around the globe were the conditions that Davos Man thrived in.

Huntington wrote, “The rewards of an increasingly integrated global economy have brought forth a new global elite. Labelled 'Davos Men', 'gold-collar workers' or 'cosmocrats', this emerging class is empowered by new notions of global connectedness… these transnationalists have little need for national loyalty, view national boundaries as obstacles that thankfully are vanishing, and see national governments as residues from the past whose only useful function is to facilitate the elite's global operations.” The Dead Souls in the article’s heading came from Walter Scott’s famous poem:

‘Breathes there the man, with soul so dead,

Who never to himself hath said,

This is my own, my native land!’

Group Consulting Editor|Moneycontrol