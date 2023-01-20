English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Hindustan Unilever: Higher royalty a bugbear, but investors are a pragmatic lot

    HUL’s royalty hike will upset shareholders. But if it delivers on sales and earnings growth, then it will soften the blow

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    January 20, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
    Hindustan Unilever: Higher royalty a bugbear, but investors are a pragmatic lot

    The main grouse of investors with royalty is that it eats into the earnings available to shareholders, and solely benefits the parent

    Hindustan Unilever’s decision to hike the royalty it pays to parent Unilever is a jolt to not just its investors but also to those in FMCG stocks. It will bring back memories of 2009, when the government liberalized the royalty regime, setting the stage for listed MNCs’ royalty outgo to increase. That phase was soon forgotten once investor focus returned to performance and the usual qualities that attract them to MNC stocks. The fear will be that HUL’s decision...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China shines light on emerging markets

      Jan 19, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rural markets cautiously optimistic, fiscal consolidation needs more focus, tim...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers