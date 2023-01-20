English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Not that Indians love the US less, but they love Russia more

    Even as New Delhi strengthens commercial ties with Washington, it remains critically dependent on Russian oil and military supplies

    Subir Roy
    January 20, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
    Not that Indians love the US less, but they love Russia more

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image) REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC209R9SCYIG

    Highlights Survey finds Indians consider the US as the second-most security threat after China Russia and Pakistani come thereafter Russia has traditionally been a friend of India India remains critically dependent on Russian oil and military supplies New Delhi has to remain close to Moscow for its own security Long-term closer ties, which encompass commerce and security, with the US will take time to evolve Educated Indians will not be surprised by a survey finding that they view China as the foremost security threat to the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China shines light on emerging markets

      Jan 19, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rural markets cautiously optimistic, fiscal consolidation needs more focus, tim...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers