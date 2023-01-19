Right energisers in Budget 2023 can charge up green capex  

Official estimates suggest that India will have a total power generation capacity of 820 giga watt (GW) by the turn of this decade — fossil and non-fossil taken together. (Representative image)

Highlights Energy transition is at the core of India’s growth story India has set an ambitious RE capacity target Wind power along with solar should be encouraged Clean power addition is one part of the climate crusade Green hydrogen and enhanced electric mobility are key to the climate action plan Cutting carbon footprint needs a big investment Budget 2023 can offer baits to lure investments in the RE sector Energy transition has long been at the heart of India’s development dynamics. This is reflected in Union budgets...