RBI governor's focus on inflation can choke growth

What is noteworthy is that the governor held out no hope of policy rates being reduced in the near future even though changes in policy rates take seven to eight months to have an impact on inflation

Highlights The RBI governor has pointed to core inflation as a reason why the central bank must remain vigilant This points to a risk of interest rates staying higher for longer But economists have told the government that the economy needs new growth impulses, to emerge healthier If the government and the RBI pull in different directions, it won't do much good for overall economic growth In a public address last week, the RBI governor focused powerfully on the task to bring down inflation,...