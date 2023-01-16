English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Commodities live: How to play gold
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    RBI governor's focus on inflation can choke growth

    Now that inflation is within the RBI's tolerance limit, it's time to create conditions that are conducive for growth 

    Subir Roy
    January 16, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
    RBI governor's focus on inflation can choke growth

    What is noteworthy is that the governor held out no hope of policy rates being reduced in the near future even though changes in policy rates take seven to eight months to have an impact on inflation

    Highlights The RBI governor has pointed to core inflation as a reason why the central bank must remain vigilant This points to a risk of interest rates staying higher for longer But economists have told the government that the economy needs new growth impulses, to emerge healthier If the government and the RBI pull in different directions, it won't do much good for overall economic growth In a public address last week, the RBI governor focused powerfully on the task to bring down inflation,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Good macro numbers but local markets are not celebrating

      Jan 13, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Joshimath example of businesses ignoring ecology, energy sector is huge business opportunity, corporate laws need strengthening, invest through market volatility, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers