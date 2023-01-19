Delta Corp: In-line Q3FY23 results, expansion key to growth

Highlights: In-line performance in Q3FY23, with top line registering decent growth Operating margin impacted as cost returns to pre-COVID level Capacity addition offers significant room for growth New project, Deltin Entertainment City could be key catalysts for growth Online gaming offers significant opportunity; IPO will unlock value Buy stock for the long term Delta Corp (CMP: Rs 203.4; M Cap: Rs 5,430 crore), an online and live gaming company, has posted a decent set of numbers for the third quarter of FY23 with the waning impact...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What's driving optimism at Davos 2023
Jan 18, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China losing its edge, India's import export stands on firm ground, FMCG stocks...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Doubting the Fed
Jan 7, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
Why does the market mistrust the Fed? History has the answerRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers