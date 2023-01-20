Asian Paints: Underwhelming quarter throws up downside risks

Asian Paints has seen a tremendous volume growth in the last couple of years as consumers spent a large amount of money on home improvements, while staying indoors due to COVID-19

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sluggish volume growth across the decorative segment in Q3 Witnessed slowdown in the bath and the kitchen business Margin to Improve going forward as RM has cooled off December saw strong growth, could do well from the current level Total investment of Rs 8,750 crore over the next 3 years Trades at nearly 61 times FY24 earnings The Q3FY23 earnings of market leader Asian Paints missed estimates on both top-line and volume fronts. Post the Q2 numbers, the management had highlighted that the demand for...