Budget 2023 Expectations: Push for capex-led growth to continue

Nirmala Sitharaman

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Budget to give priority to capex-led growth Fiscal deficit management, higher tax revenue to support capex Private capex cycle near pre-pandemic year, requires more support Roads, railways, defence to garner higher allocation The government-led capex push helped India to manage the economy and grow, to a large extent, from the COVID-induced stress. As we enter the third year, after the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, the odds are quite high that the government will continue to focus on capex-led growth to maintain momentum. With general...