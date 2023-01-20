Budget 2023 — Expenditure growth to slow; focus on fiscal consolidation path

We expect Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to stick to the fiscal consolidation path, as the central government’s fiscal deficit is already wide

Highlights Expectations of an expansionary budget, but FM to keep fiscal deficit on a leash Budget 2023 likely to target a fiscal deficit of 5.9 percent even as nominal GDP growth slows and tax mop-up moderates Expenditure growth to slow but as a percentage of GDP to remain strong; capex to be in focus Financing of fiscal deficit will be of interest as small savings, a key source to bridge the revenue-expenditure gap, are likely to see a moderation in collection As a result,...