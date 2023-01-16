Budget Snapshots: India’s gross debt relatively high, but likely to be lower than China’s in 2023

Representative image

The accompanying chart shows that while the Indian government’s gross debt (taking both the centre and the states) is higher than that of several other countries in the region, it’s much lower than that of the US and Japan, while the Chinese government’s debt is slated to exceed that of India this year. The World Bank’s ‘Global Economic Prospects’, published a few days ago, says, ‘concerns over debt sustainability in many countries have risen as global financial conditions have...