    Budget 2023: What does the economy need from the budget?

    How the government deals with the challenges facing the economy will also determine how markets react to the budget announcements

    Ananya Roy
    January 20, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST
    Budget 2023: What does the economy need from the budget?

    There is an expectation that the budget will give the salaried class more options for safe investments and tax reduction.

    When it comes to expectations from Budget 2023, the wish-list is practically endless. To be sure, such lofty expectations have become a norm before budgets. But, considering the fact that the upcoming 2023 budget is going to be the last full-year budget before elections, the list is unusually long. Depending on the section of the economy we pose the question to, we would get a completely different set of priorities. Individual tax-payers would like tax-breaks via hikes in the standard...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers