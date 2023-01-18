India will weaken if government and judiciary keep duelling

it is equally certain that whichever way the issue is finally resolved, the country will be left weaker with a hobbled judiciary

The war of words between the government and the judiciary continues in right earnest with the Union law minister writing to the Chief Justice of India suggesting the inclusion of representatives of the Union and state governments in the collegiums that recommend judicial appointments to the high courts and the Supreme Court. It is certain that this will not be the last salvo in a war that is likely to continue and it is equally certain that whichever way...