Budget 2023: The stocks that have the potential to ride the EV theme

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Customers have started accepting EVs and enjoying lower running cost Incentive to push R&D to make EVs more affordable Battery swapping is there but standardisation is required Battery recycling could lower the cost of EVs The government's push for electric vehicles (EV) has caught the attention of all — the investor community, automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEM), auto component manufactures, and the general public. With the Union budget round the corner, there have been a slew of reports listing the demands/ expectations of...