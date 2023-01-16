English
    GM Breweries Q3: Record revenue, robust margins

    The country liquor manufacturer has a recession-resistant business model, excellent management, and a solid financial track record

    Sachin Pal
    January 16, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights GM Breweries had an impressive quarter Festive demand aided top-line growth Cost pressures seem to be easing Anticipate margins to stay around current levels Valuations reasonable at 9 times FY24 estimated earnings GM Breweries, the Maharashtra-based country liquor manufacturer, has delivered an encouraging set of numbers in the third quarter of the current fiscal year. While the top line was nearly 17 percent higher, receding input cost pressure aided the bottom-line of the company. Record Q3 revenue The expansion of the distribution network within the Mumbai...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers