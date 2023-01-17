English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 Day to go : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Cost pressures ease for cement firms, will the Budget 2023 spur demand?

    Increase in infrastructure capex by the government will lift cement sales. This, along with softening input costs, augurs well for revenue growth and earnings expansion

    Vatsala Kamat
    January 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
    Cost pressures ease for cement firms, will the Budget 2023 spur demand?

    Dealer channels state that cement prices, which have been range-bound in the recent past, could improve in the months ahead, as the fourth quarter of any fiscal year is usually better than the rest for domestic cement makers

    Highlights Cement demand has been rising as pandemic blues are waning But cement prices are not being sustained at higher levels Barclays expects government capex to jump by 30 percent yoy in FY2024 Clinker capacity utilisation is likely to be 81 percent in 3QFY2023 Softening input costs augur well for cement firms’ profit margins Investors are pinning their hopes on increased capital allocation to infrastructure development in the forthcoming Union Budget 2023-24. These expectations are due to the reduced need for social and...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | DMart: Come for the staples, stay for the impulse

      Jan 16, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China's technology push for survival, conflict course in coal import, RBI focus...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers