Budget expectations from consumption & retail: Cautiously optimistic, especially rural markets

Highlights Rural markets saw some green shoots Consumption likely to get a boost, given that it’s a pre-election budget Govt likely to prefer indirect transfer of income to support consumption Dabur, HUL, Britannia, Varun Beverages, Relaxo Footwear, V-Mart preferred from budget perspective Budget 2023-24 will be the final one by the Narendra Modi government before the general elections in mid-2024. Also, several key states are slated to go in for elections in 2023. In the consumption space, currently, the rural markets are the pain points,...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What's driving optimism at Davos 2023
Jan 18, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China losing its edge, India's import export stands on firm ground, FMCG stocks...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Doubting the Fed
Jan 7, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
Why does the market mistrust the Fed? History has the answerRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers