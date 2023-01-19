Budget expectations from consumption & retail: Cautiously optimistic, especially rural markets

Apart from the FMCG sector, companies in the retail sector have been feeling the impact of lower consumer spends, owing to inflationary pressures

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Rural markets saw some green shoots Consumption likely to get a boost, given that it’s a pre-election budget Govt likely to prefer indirect transfer of income to support consumption Dabur, HUL, Britannia, Varun Beverages, Relaxo Footwear, V-Mart preferred from budget perspective Budget 2023-24 will be the final one by the Narendra Modi government before the general elections in mid-2024. Also, several key states are slated to go in for elections in 2023. In the consumption space, currently, the rural markets are the pain points,...