    Chart of the Day: High personnel expenditure constrains defence capex

    More than half of the defence budget is spent on personnel salaries and pensions, leaving limited funds for procurement and modernisation programmes

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    January 20, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
    Investors can take heart from higher capital outlay for defence services in FY23--it's up 9.7 percent. But this provides limited solace

    The government has revived investor interest in the defence sector, by raising its procurement from local enterprises. The share of domestic procurement in the total capital budget of the defence services is projected to go up from 58 percent in FY21 to 68 percent in FY23. Indeed, the defence indigenisation list is seeing steady additions giving an impetus to domestic industry. (The indigenisation list pertains to the products and platforms to be localised and procured from domestic sources.)  Yet the armed forces...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers