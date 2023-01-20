Chart of the Day: High personnel expenditure constrains defence capex

Investors can take heart from higher capital outlay for defence services in FY23--it's up 9.7 percent. But this provides limited solace

The government has revived investor interest in the defence sector, by raising its procurement from local enterprises. The share of domestic procurement in the total capital budget of the defence services is projected to go up from 58 percent in FY21 to 68 percent in FY23. Indeed, the defence indigenisation list is seeing steady additions giving an impetus to domestic industry. (The indigenisation list pertains to the products and platforms to be localised and procured from domestic sources.) Yet the armed forces...