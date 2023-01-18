Chart of the Day: Imports resilient, non-petroleum exports better than expected

Exports of services have been comfortably higher than imports and the net balance on services trade has remained robust. (Representative image: Reuters)

That the external environment will slow down India’s exports is well-known. The 12.2 percent fall in merchandise exports in December 2022 from a year ago is along expected lines. Moreover, with lower inflation and commodity prices down, export prices too have been affected. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, for example, has fallen around 18 percent from its peak in end-August. Viewed from that perspective, exports haven’t done too badly. While petroleum products exports have slipped 42 percent from the August figure,...