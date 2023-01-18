The Chinese dragon is in danger of losing its teeth

Highlights China’s population has started to shrink Its dependency ratio has already started to rise India’s dependency ratio will soon be lower than China’s It’s not just demographics that will slow China’s growth---its debt-fuelled growth model has reached its limits The economic war with the US will also take a toll Demographic decline could be the last straw that breaks the back of Chinese aspirations towards becoming a fully developed nation There is the dire example of Japan, which has had a CAGR of 0.5 percent...