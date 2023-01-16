English
    Better be cautious on Wipro after Q3 FY23

    The disconnect between order flows and execution is baffling; one should wait for performance to catch up before turning constructive

    Madhuchanda Dey
    January 16, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
    One of the key growth strategies of Wipro has been its inorganic moves to acquire end-to-end capabilities in consulting, digital, cloud, and IT transformation services (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Revenue performance tepid, guidance muted Uptick in margin, expects it to sustain Order flow robust, disconnect between ordering and execution Attrition falling, net hiring negative Macro slowdown showing up in multiple pockets, earnings trajectory to remain uninspiring Wipro (CMP: Rs 394, Market Cap: Rs 216,131 crore) has delivered its Q3 performance wherein revenues and guidance were tepid although margin improvement and order inflows surprised on the upside. We are unable to solve the puzzle of higher bookings not translating into similar growth in revenues....

