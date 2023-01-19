English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Markets live: Can Nifty stay above 18,000?
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget 2023: Strong global headwinds call for sharper focus on fiscal consolidation, capex push

    The focus of policymakers must now shift from normalising activity impacted by the pandemic to securing the recovery through buttressing macro-economic stability by pursuing fiscal consolidation while maintaining capex support

    Gaurav Kapur
    January 19, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST
    Budget 2023: Strong global headwinds call for sharper focus on fiscal consolidation, capex push

    Highlights Public spending plays a crucial role in supporting the drivers of growth through consumption in the short-term and by investment spending in the long run For FY24, it is important to accelerate fiscal consolidation, to help accommodate the rising funding requirements of the private sector In FY23, the subsidies bill has ballooned by over 70percent compared to the budget estimate on account of higher fertilizer and food subsidies The fiscal deficit to GDP ratio works out to around 5.8percent for FY2023-24 The FY24...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What's driving optimism at Davos 2023

      Jan 18, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China losing its edge, India's import export stands on firm ground, FMCG stocks...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers