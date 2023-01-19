Budget 2023: Strong global headwinds call for sharper focus on fiscal consolidation, capex push

Highlights Public spending plays a crucial role in supporting the drivers of growth through consumption in the short-term and by investment spending in the long run For FY24, it is important to accelerate fiscal consolidation, to help accommodate the rising funding requirements of the private sector In FY23, the subsidies bill has ballooned by over 70percent compared to the budget estimate on account of higher fertilizer and food subsidies The fiscal deficit to GDP ratio works out to around 5.8percent for FY2023-24 The FY24...