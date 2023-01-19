Budget 2023: Strong global headwinds call for sharper focus on fiscal consolidation, capex push

Highlights Public spending plays a crucial role in supporting the drivers of growth through consumption in the short-term and by investment spending in the long run For FY24, it is important to accelerate fiscal consolidation, to help accommodate the rising funding requirements of the private sector In FY23, the subsidies bill has ballooned by over 70percent compared to the budget estimate on account of higher fertilizer and food subsidies The fiscal deficit to GDP ratio works out to around 5.8percent for FY2023-24 The FY24...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What's driving optimism at Davos 2023
Jan 18, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China losing its edge, India's import export stands on firm ground, FMCG stocks...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers