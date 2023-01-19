English
    IndusInd Bank Q3 — Steady quarter with great earnings outlook

    Growth, along with with steady margin, stable cost matrix, and benign credit cost should support further expansion in the RoA for IndusInd Bank

    Madhuchanda Dey
    January 19, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
    Highlights Strong overall show from IndusInd Bank Credit growth robust, supported by retail as well as corporate Margin improves, guiding to stability Deposits lag credit growth; greater focus on garnering retail deposits Fees supportive and cost-to-income ratio stable Strong growth highway and improving fundamentals should support RoA expansion Could gradually close the valuation gap with larger private sector peers We had recommended booking gains in IndusInd Bank (CMP: Rs 1,223 Market Cap: Rs 94,833 crore) post its last earnings as the stock had a stellar run prior...

