English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Commodities live: How to play gold
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    D-Mart: Slight miss on margins; huge runway for growth

    While revenues grew 25 percent year on year (YoY), margins were affected owing to an adverse product mix. As inflationary concerns recede and the share of discretionary items picks up, we expect sales as well as profitability of D-Mart to improve

    Bharat Gianani
    January 16, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
    D-Mart: Slight miss on margins; huge runway for growth

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Lower-than-expected margins Robust network expansion to continue Online business continues gradual ramp-up Announces foray into pharmacy retailing Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart; CMP: Rs 3,862; Market cap: Rs 250,184 crore) December 2022 quarter results were marginally below expectations. While revenues grew 25 percent year on year (YoY), as indicated by the pre-quarter business update, margins were affected owing to an adverse product mix. Lower sales of high-margin discretionary categories, such as general merchandise and apparel, affected gross margins. D-Mart is continuing robust brick-and-mortar retail space addition, with...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Good macro numbers but local markets are not celebrating

      Jan 13, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Joshimath example of businesses ignoring ecology, energy sector is huge business opportunity, corporate laws need strengthening, invest through market volatility, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers