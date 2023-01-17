Federal Bank Q3 FY23: Picture-perfect earnings, more re-rating awaited

Representative image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong all-round performance Robust loan growth aided by retail as well as corporate Deposits catching up, grow faster than advances sequentially Fees stable, cost well contained despite wage provision Asset quality pristine, outlook positive RoA touches 1.32 percent, expansion to continue Reasonable valuation to pave the way for re-rating Federal Bank (CMP: Rs 140, Market cap: Rs 29,665 crore) had a picture-perfect Q3 FY23 performance, with strong loan growth, matching growth in deposits, expansion in interest margin, controlled cost heads, steady fees, and a pristine asset...