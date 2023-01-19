Budget 2023: It’s high time to make the tax code simple and fair

Complex, differing, high and ever-changing tax laws mean they become an important part of a business decision when they ought not to be (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Highlights Tax rates and slabs should not change frequently Dividends are subject to double taxation Complex rates on capital gains need to be simplified and uniform across asset classes Retired people need a better deal While yearly budgeting is a good practice, yearly change of tax laws is not What is needed is an extensive and simplified rewrite of the tax law. And a solemn assurance that it will not be touched for at least five years, preferably ten Taxes, like death, are inevitable. That adage...