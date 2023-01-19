English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget 2023: It’s high time to make the tax code simple and fair

    Two areas which the finance minister could consider in the coming Budget: simplified and fair tax rates/slabs and uniformity in determining whether gains on sale of assets are long term or short term 

    Jayant Thakur
    January 19, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
    Budget 2023: It’s high time to make the tax code simple and fair

    Complex, differing, high and ever-changing tax laws mean they become an important part of a business decision when they ought not to be (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

    Highlights Tax rates and slabs should not change frequently Dividends are subject to double taxation Complex rates on capital gains need to be simplified and uniform across asset classes Retired people need a better deal While yearly budgeting is a good practice, yearly change of tax laws is not What is needed is an extensive and simplified rewrite of the tax law. And a solemn assurance that it will not be touched for at least five years, preferably ten  Taxes, like death, are inevitable. That adage...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What's driving optimism at Davos 2023

      Jan 18, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China losing its edge, India's import export stands on firm ground, FMCG stocks...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers