These 14 hand-picked stocks will get you ready for the Budget 2023

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The upcoming Union Budget for FY24 is going to be presented against a challenging global backdrop of high inflation and slowing growth, while the domestic recovery is just picking up pace, post the pandemic. With nine state elections in calendar 2023 and the General Election in 2024. expectations are rife that the Budget could contain high doses of populism. Our Budget coverage: https://www.moneycontrol.com/budget/ While we expect consumption, especially rural consumption, to be in focus, the momentum on government capex might not slacken,...