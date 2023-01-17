IT investors should mind the gap between orders and revenues

Highlights ISG projects a 5 percent rise in annual contract value (orders) for managed services in 2023 Infosys, HCL, Wipro reported healthy order wins in the December 2022 quarter But the slowing economy is weighing on client decisions and project execution Wipro saw healthy orders inflows till December 2022 but gave muted revenue growth guidance One forward-looking indicator investors track in the quarterly results is order inflows. Large IT companies have done reasonably well on this front in the December 2022 quarter. Infosys, HCL...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | DMart: Come for the staples, stay for the impulse
Jan 16, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China's technology push for survival, conflict course in coal import, RBI focus...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers