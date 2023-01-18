English
    Budget Snapshots: Time to get realistic on government’s disinvestment targets?

    FY2023 is likely to be yet another year of tardy disinvestments with LIC of India being the only noteworthy one

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    January 18, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST
    In spite of the LIC IPO, there is likely to be a shortfall from its full-year divestment target of Rs 65,000 crore

    The strategic sale of government-owned and beleaguered airline Air India in FY2022 raised hopes of further government disinvestments in public sector enterprises (PSE)  in the following year. However, the Modi government, like most of its predecessors, has failed to meet its disinvestment targets multiple times. Our Budget Coverage: https://www.moneycontrol.com/budget/ According to reports in the public domain, from April to December FY2023, the government has so far raised about Rs 31,100 crore from public sector enterprises through stake sale in some PSEs. The only...

