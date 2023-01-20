HUL: Royalty rate increase dampener in cautiously optimistic environment

The main grouse of investors with royalty is that it eats into the earnings available to shareholders, and solely benefits the parent

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Market share gains in 75 percent of the portfolio Sequential recovery in gross margins Front-loading of increase in royalty payment to the parent Investors need to wait for better price point The Q3FY23 earnings of Hindustan Unilever (HUL; CMP: Rs 2,650; Market capitalisation: Rs 6,22,700 crore) came broadly in line with Street expectations. Home care, and beauty and personal care segments saw double-digit growth year on year (YoY). HUL’s board has approved new royalty and central service arrangements from February 1, 2023, for five...