Budget 2023: The market’s wish list

This budget is indeed special as it is the last full budget before general elections in 2024.

It’s that time of the year when stock markets get excited about the coming budget. Traders begin to second guess the expected announcements and place their bets accordingly. For veterans there are a few “givens”, such as imposing or raising the “sin tax” on tobacco, luxury items like imported automobiles and high value spends. On the other hand, there is a lot of conjecture about what the budget might give as a gift to the common man and to investors...