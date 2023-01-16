English
    Government vs Governor: the face off saga 

    A conflict that took place between Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and the DMK has hit the headlines. Such conflicts have a long history in the political system of independent India

    Suvashis Maitra
    January 16, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST
    Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. (Image source: ANI)

    Highlights  The conflict between Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and the DMK has hit the headlines  Conflicts between the governor and opposition-ruled governments are the norm  These conflicts happened even when the Congress ruled at the Centre  A debate on whether there should be governors for states took place during the framing of the Constitution  The source of confrontation is often disputes over bills and appointment of the Vice Chancellors for the state universities  The governor should not hold back his assent to bills passed...

