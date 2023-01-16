Government vs Governor: the face off saga 

Highlights The conflict between Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and the DMK has hit the headlines Conflicts between the governor and opposition-ruled governments are the norm These conflicts happened even when the Congress ruled at the Centre A debate on whether there should be governors for states took place during the framing of the Constitution The source of confrontation is often disputes over bills and appointment of the Vice Chancellors for the state universities The governor should not hold back his assent to bills passed...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Good macro numbers but local markets are not celebrating
Jan 13, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Joshimath example of businesses ignoring ecology, energy sector is huge business opportunity, corporate laws need strengthening, invest through market volatility, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers