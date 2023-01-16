Government vs Governor: the face off saga 

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. (Image source: ANI)

Highlights The conflict between Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and the DMK has hit the headlines Conflicts between the governor and opposition-ruled governments are the norm These conflicts happened even when the Congress ruled at the Centre A debate on whether there should be governors for states took place during the framing of the Constitution The source of confrontation is often disputes over bills and appointment of the Vice Chancellors for the state universities The governor should not hold back his assent to bills passed...