English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Results live: HUL Q3 expectations
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Agri-input sector: Will it get the much-needed boost from the Budget 2023?

    Any development that improves affordability to farmers will augur well for agri-input demand and benefit manufacturers

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    January 18, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    Agri-input sector: Will it get the much-needed boost from the Budget 2023?

    We think there could be a greater focus on self-sufficiency in agri-inputs in the Budget 2023

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Subsidy reduction would be at the heart of the budget Steps towards self-sufficiency would be ‘the need of the hour’ Improving farmers’ income would add more zest to the sector Focus on balanced nutrition will serve dual benefits The agriculture and agri-input sectors have always been at the centre of every budget announcements, and this year is expected to be no different. Focus on subsidy The government's fertiliser subsidy bill could rise to about Rs 2.3-2.5 lakh crore in FY23, owing to the sharp rise...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation eases, but risks lurk

      Jan 17, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tech helps small businesses go global, investors should mind uncertainty in IT,...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Doubting the Fed 

      Jan 7, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

      Why does the market mistrust the Fed? History has the answer

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers