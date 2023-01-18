Agri-input sector: Will it get the much-needed boost from the Budget 2023?

We think there could be a greater focus on self-sufficiency in agri-inputs in the Budget 2023

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Subsidy reduction would be at the heart of the budget Steps towards self-sufficiency would be ‘the need of the hour’ Improving farmers’ income would add more zest to the sector Focus on balanced nutrition will serve dual benefits The agriculture and agri-input sectors have always been at the centre of every budget announcements, and this year is expected to be no different. Focus on subsidy The government's fertiliser subsidy bill could rise to about Rs 2.3-2.5 lakh crore in FY23, owing to the sharp rise...