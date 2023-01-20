English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    AU SFB: Can the underperformance reverse?

    Growth is unlikely to slacken at AU as long as the macro remains positive and the valuation looks relatively attractive

    Madhuchanda Dey
    January 20, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
    AU SFB: Can the underperformance reverse?

    The small finance bank is well capitalised after the recent capital mop-up.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Lacklustre stock market performance in the past Stable all round performance in Q3 FY23 Strong loan growth aided by retail as well as commercial banking Largely secured book lends comfort Deposits lag credit growth but term deposits pick up Margin stable, moderation likely Asset quality pristine, credit cost to remain benign Investing heavily now, operating leverage benefit to kick in Strong growth trajectory, valuation at a discount to IPO valuation of 2017 AU Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 621, Market Cap: Rs 41,407 crore) had a difficult time...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China shines light on emerging markets

      Jan 19, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rural markets cautiously optimistic, fiscal consolidation needs more focus, tim...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Doubting the Fed 

      Jan 7, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

      Why does the market mistrust the Fed? History has the answer

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers