English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    ICICI Prudential: Business transformation a high point, but growth elusive

    The re-rating of the stock is contingent upon the private life insurer’s ability to quickly grow its top line

    Neha Dave
    January 19, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
    ICICI Prudential: Business transformation a high point, but growth elusive

    A bevy of gadgets can deliver a stress score but users need to resist the temptation to over-interpret a single day’s feedback. (Representative image)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Top-line growth is muted, weak distribution by ICICI Bank Good traction in protection and annuity segments, ULIP sales declines New business margins strong at 32 percent Well on track to meet the value of new business (VNB) growth guidance Business transformation visible in improved product mix, higher margins and enhanced distribution channels Valuation reasonable, business growth will drive re-rating ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (CMP: Rs 487, Mcap: Rs 70,000 crore), one of the top private insurers, reported a mixed set of earnings for the nine...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What's driving optimism at Davos 2023

      Jan 18, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China losing its edge, India's import export stands on firm ground, FMCG stocks...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Doubting the Fed 

      Jan 7, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

      Why does the market mistrust the Fed? History has the answer

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers