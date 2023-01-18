English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Budget 2023: What to expect & market strategy
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Will the Indian markets rally, post Budget 2023?

    Market valuation in absolute sense is not too expensive compared to past budget periods

    Madhuchanda Dey
    January 18, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
    Will the Indian markets rally, post Budget 2023?

    A point of bother for the markets is how the finance minister achieves a balance between supporting consumption and investment while keeping the fiscal house in order

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Indian markets relatively outperformed in 2022, but looking nervous in 2023 so far Markets consolidating and wary before the Union Budget It remains to be seen how the FM sticks to fiscal discipline while supporting consumption and investment Fiscally imprudent budget may kill the recovery by pushing up yields Market valuation in absolute sense not too expensive compared to past budget times Markets had delivered positive return in the first week post budget whenever valuation had been less than 20x Indian equity markets have been...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation eases, but risks lurk

      Jan 17, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tech helps small businesses go global, investors should mind uncertainty in IT,...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Doubting the Fed 

      Jan 7, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

      Why does the market mistrust the Fed? History has the answer

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers