What could brighten the outlook for FMCG stocks

Representative image.

There are two major roadblocks in the path of FMCG companies, which if resolved can see them report much better growth rates in sales and profitability. Both of them are showing signs of becoming lesser roadblocks, lesser because it’s too soon to say if they will actually get taken down. But the signs are pointing in that direction. Take inflation. Inflation’s effect is twofold on FMCG companies. The direct effect is felt on costs. The kind of inflation we saw...