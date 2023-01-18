English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Results live: HUL Q3 expectations
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    What could brighten the outlook for FMCG stocks

    Two major headwinds that have been holding back the sector could both see signs of an improvement

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    January 18, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
    What could brighten the outlook for FMCG stocks

    Representative image.

    There are two major roadblocks in the path of FMCG companies, which if resolved can see them report much better growth rates in sales and profitability. Both of them are showing signs of becoming lesser roadblocks, lesser because it’s too soon to say if they will actually get taken down. But the signs are pointing in that direction. Take inflation. Inflation’s effect is twofold on FMCG companies. The direct effect is felt on costs. The kind of inflation we saw...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation eases, but risks lurk

      Jan 17, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tech helps small businesses go global, investors should mind uncertainty in IT,...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers